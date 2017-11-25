TODAY'S PAPER
Uma Thurman lashes out at Harvey Weinstein in cryptic post

Thurman wished everyone a happy Thanksgiving except disgraced

Thurman wished everyone a happy Thanksgiving except disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein, saying in a cryptic online post that he doesn't "deserve a bullet." Thurman starred in the Weinstein-produced films "Pulp Fiction" and the "Kill Bill" films. Photo Credit: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File

By The Associated Press
Uma Thurman has wished everyone a happy Thanksgiving — everyone except disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein.

In a cryptic Instagram post Thursday , the actress wishes her followers a happy Thanksgiving but adds, "except you Harvey, and all your wicked conspirators." She says she's "glad it's going slowly — you don't deserve a bullet."

Dozens of actresses have alleged Weinstein sexually harassed or assaulted them, including Rose McGowan and Asia Argento. But Thurman has said she's waiting to speak when she's less angry.

She plays an assassin in the Weinstein-produced "Kill Bill." She also starred in "Pulp Fiction," another of his films.

