Usain Bolt reveals daughter's name on social media

Olympic gold medalist Usain Bolt could not have chosen a more appropriate name for his new daughter.

On Tuesday, the Jamaican sprinter, 33, shared the first public photos on Twitter of his daughter born on May 17 and revealed her name: Olympia Lightning Bolt. He also posted a photo on Instagram of the baby's mother, girlfriend Kasi Bennett, holding the child, with the caption. Bennett celebrated her 30th birthday on Tuesday. Bolt wrote: "We have started a new chapter together with our daughter Olympia Lightning Bolt."

The athlete isn't the only Olympic champion infatuated with the name. Tennis great Serena Williams, who named her daughter Alexis Olympia Ohanian, calls the 2-year-old child Olympia.