TODAY'S PAPER
72° Good Evening
SEARCH
72° Good Evening
EntertainmentCelebrities

Usain Bolt reveals daughter's name on social media

Proud papa Usain Bolt shared the name of

Proud papa Usain Bolt shared the name of his daughter on social media. Credit: Getty Images / James Gourley

By Daniel Bubbeo daniel.bubbeo@newsday.com @dbubbeo1014
Print

Olympic gold medalist Usain Bolt could not have chosen a more appropriate name for his new daughter.

On Tuesday, the Jamaican sprinter, 33, shared the first public photos on Twitter of his daughter born on May 17 and revealed her name: Olympia Lightning Bolt. He also posted a photo on Instagram of the baby's mother, girlfriend Kasi Bennett, holding the child, with the caption. Bennett celebrated her 30th birthday on Tuesday. Bolt wrote: "We have started a new chapter together with our daughter Olympia Lightning Bolt."

The athlete isn't the only Olympic champion infatuated with the name. Tennis great Serena Williams, who named her daughter Alexis Olympia Ohanian, calls the 2-year-old child Olympia.

Daniel Bubbeo is an assistant entertainment editor and has been with Newsday since 2000. He edits Long Island arts and technology coverage.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More Entertainment

Lin-Manuel Miranda and Phillipa Soo play Alexander Hamilton Miranda responds to 'Hamilton' slavery criticism
Sarah Burns as Kaylie, Nasim Pedrad as Wesley 'Desperados': Ex-'SNL' star lone bright spot in Netflix movie
In this image from part one of PBS' 'The Vote': Remarkable tour of largely forgotten history
This Jan. 12, 2012 file photo shows Hugh Hugh Downs, genial presence on TV news and game shows, dies
Carl Reiner and Mary Tyler Moore star in CBS honors Carl Reiner with two colorized 'Dick Van Dyke' episodes
Animated MTV characters Beavis, pictured right, and Butt-Head Right time to 'get stupid again': Beavis, Butt-Head come back
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search