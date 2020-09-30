TODAY'S PAPER
65° Good Evening
SEARCH
65° Good Evening
EntertainmentCelebrities

Usher, Jenn Goicoechea welcome daughter

Usher and girlfriend Jenn Goicoechea, pictured during Paris

Usher and girlfriend Jenn Goicoechea, pictured during Paris Fashion Week in February. Credit: Getty Images / Pascal Le Segretain

By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday
Print

Grammy Award-winning hitmaker Usher and his girlfriend, music-industry executive Jenn Goicoechea, are the parents of a newborn daughter.

"We are feeling blessed and full of love with the arrival of our beautiful baby girl, Sovereign Bo Raymond," wrote Usher, who turns 42 in two weeks, on Instagram Wednesday alongside a photo of an infant's hand holding onto adult fingers. He added, " 'Isn't She lovely' by Stevie Wonder on repeat."

Filmmaker Ava DuVernay; fellow Grammy winners Alicia Keys, John Legend, Justin Timberlake and Erica Campbell; and actor Larenz Tate were among those offering congratulations in the post's comments.

R&B artist Usher, born Usher Raymond IV, has sons Usher V, 12, and Naviyd, 11, with his first wife, Tameka Foster. The recording artist and former "The Voice" coach currently is separated from his second wife, Grace Miguel, whom he married in September 2015. The couple announced their separation in March 2018, and Usher filed for divorce that December.

By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday

More Entertainment

Dr. Joe Park, of Valley Stream, will appear LI doctor among suitors on the next 'Bachelorette'
Ethan Hawke as John Brown and Joshua 'The Good Lord Bird':  John Brown's story as tragicomic farce
Roxanne and Todd Coffey of Seaford are featured LI couple stars on two 'Bridezillas' episodes
Rihanna appears on the set of The Savage Rihanna wants to cheer up a troubled world with fashion show
Sacha Baron Cohen will reprise his role as Amazon to release 'Borat' sequel before election
Jim Parsons, left, Robin De Jesus, Michael Benjamin 'The Boys in the Band': Gay drama still resonates
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search