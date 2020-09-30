Usher, Jenn Goicoechea welcome daughter

Grammy Award-winning hitmaker Usher and his girlfriend, music-industry executive Jenn Goicoechea, are the parents of a newborn daughter.

"We are feeling blessed and full of love with the arrival of our beautiful baby girl, Sovereign Bo Raymond," wrote Usher, who turns 42 in two weeks, on Instagram Wednesday alongside a photo of an infant's hand holding onto adult fingers. He added, " 'Isn't She lovely' by Stevie Wonder on repeat."

Filmmaker Ava DuVernay; fellow Grammy winners Alicia Keys, John Legend, Justin Timberlake and Erica Campbell; and actor Larenz Tate were among those offering congratulations in the post's comments.

R&B artist Usher, born Usher Raymond IV, has sons Usher V, 12, and Naviyd, 11, with his first wife, Tameka Foster. The recording artist and former "The Voice" coach currently is separated from his second wife, Grace Miguel, whom he married in September 2015. The couple announced their separation in March 2018, and Usher filed for divorce that December.