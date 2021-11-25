Valerie Bertinelli, husband Tom Vitale separating

Actor and "Food Network" star Valerie Bertinelli and her second husband, Tom Vitale, have separated.

TMZ.com, citing public court documents that Bertinelli, 61, filed Wednesday in Los Angeles, said "irreconcilable differences" was the listed cause. The couple, who have no children, will abide by a prenuptial agreement.

Vitale, 60, is an account manager with the content-creation company Orange Comet, whose latest product is Islanders and UBS Arena NFTs and VIP experiences. He and Bertinelli married on Jan. 1, 2011, after having lived together since 2005. A father of four, Vitale had proposed to the "One Day at a Time" and "Hot in Cleveland" star in Italy in 2010.

Neither has commented on social media.

Bertinelli famously had been married to the late guitar legend Eddie Van Helen from 1981 until separating in 2000 and finalizing their divorce in 2007. Her son with Van Halen, Wolfgang Van Halen, is a rock musician who this week received his first Grammy nomination, a nod for Best Rock Song as writer of his band Mammoth WVH's "Distance."