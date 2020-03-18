TODAY'S PAPER
Vanessa Hudgens tries to hush critics

Vanessa Hudgens attends the Broadway opening night of

Vanessa Hudgens attends the Broadway opening night of "West Side Story" in midtown Manhattan on Feb. 20, 2020.  Credit: Invision / AP / Greg Allen

By The Associated Press
Vanessa Hudgens is apologizing for an Instagram video in which she downplayed the coronavirus outbreak.

“I realize my words were insensitive and not at all appropriate for the situation our country and the world are in right now,” Hudgens, 31, said in a Twitter post Tuesday. “This has been a huge wake up call about the significance my words have, now more than ever.”

In the Monday Instagram video she had said, “It’s a virus I get it, I respect it, but at the same time, even if everybody gets it, yeah, people are gonna die. It’s terrible, but inevitable?” She then ends it by saying, “I don’t know, maybe I shouldn’t be doing this right now,” with a small laugh.

After facing enmity on social media including a constant stream of harsh criticism in her own comments section, she made an Instgagram Stories video earlier Tuesday assuring her fans that she takes the virus very seriously, but stopped short of an apology until she posted one hours later on Twitter.

