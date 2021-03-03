TODAY'S PAPER
Vanessa Bryant still perseveres after Kobe, Gigi's death

Vanessa and Kobe Bryant, seen attending the Oscars

Vanessa and Kobe Bryant, seen attending the Oscars in 2018. The NBA star and the couple's 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, were killed in a helicopter crash on Jan. 26, 2020. Credit: Invision / AP / Richard Shotwell

By The Associated Press
Vanessa Bryant said she is focused on "finding the light in darkness" in an emotional interview with People magazine detailing her attempts to push forward after her husband Kobe Bryant and daughter Gigi Bryant died in a helicopter crash early last year.

She said the late NBA superstar and Gigi continue to "motivate me to keep going" in the magazine’s Women Changing the World issue, which will be released Friday. The issue salutes the activists, innovators and role models who are making a difference.

The 38-year-old widow of the Los Angeles Lakers legend expressed how she’s been trying to navigate heartache while trying to rebuild a life for herself and three daughters.

"Lying in bed crying isn’t going to change the fact that my family will never be the same again," Vanesa Bryant said. "But getting out of bed and pushing forward is going to make the day better for my girls and for me. So that’s what I do."

Kobe Bryant, 41, was killed when the helicopter carrying him, his 13-year-old daughter and seven others crashed into a mountainside in Calabasas, California, while flying to a girls basketball tournament at his Mamba Sports Academy on Jan. 26, 2020.

Vanessa Bryant said her devotion to her daughters Natalia, Bianka and Capri has been a saving grace.

"My girls help me smile through the pain," she said. "They give me strength."

On the magazine cover, Vanessa Bryant sports a Lakers jacket with Kobe's No. 24 on the right sleeve.

She said she wants to honor her husband and daughter’s legacy by creating opportunities for young female athletes.

Vanessa Bryant has since taken charge of creative projects left unfinished at Granity Studios, the late NBA star’s multimedia company she now helms. She recently relaunched Kobe Bryant’s charitable nonprofit as Mamba & Mambacita Sports Foundation — a nod to the father-daughter duo — to help empower young girls and provide equal opportunities to underserved athletes.

Vanessa Bryant said she felt compelled to follow through on the vision her husband long championed.

