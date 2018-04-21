TODAY'S PAPER
Actor Verne Troyer from ‘Austin Powers’ films dies at 49

Actor Verne Troyer arrives at the 2011

Actor Verne Troyer arrives at the 2011 Cedars Sinai Sports Spectacular in Los Angeles on May 22, 2011. Photo Credit: AFP / Getty Images / Valerie Macon

By The Associated Press
Actor Verne Troyer from the “Austin Powers” movie franchise has died.

A statement provided by Troyer’s spokesperson that was also posted to his Instagram and Facebook accounts says the 49-year-old actor died Saturday.

No cause or place of death was given, but the statement discusses depression and suicide, and Troyer had publicly discussed struggling with alcohol addiction. He lived in Los Angeles.

Troyer became a celebrity and pop-culture phenomenon after starring alongside Mike Myers as “Mini-Me,” the clone and sidekick of villain Dr. Evil, in two of the three “Austin Powers” films. He appeared in 1999’s “Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me” and 2002’s “Austin Powers in Goldmember.”

He also had roles in 2001’s “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone” and another Mike Myers film, 2008’s “The Love Guru.”

