EntertainmentCelebrities

Proud mom Victoria Beckham posts photos of her kids' baptisms

Victoria Beckham, recipient of the 2018 Fashion

 Victoria Beckham, recipient of the 2018 Fashion Icon Award, poses in the press room at the People's Choice Awards 2018 on Nov. 11, 2018 in Santa Monica, California.  Credit: Getty Images/Gregg DeGuire

By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday
Fashion entrepreneur and former Spice Girls singer Victoria Beckham proudly posted on Instagram Saturday photos of her two youngest children's baptisms.

"Proudest of days today watching Harper and Cruz being baptized in front of our friends and family," Bekham, 45, wife of soccer legend David Beckham, 44, captioned a photo of daughter Harper, 8, and son Cruz, 14, in formal attire at a church, with a cadre of altar boys behind them.

"So much to be grateful for," she said, adding, "I couldn't be more proud of my children and thankful to my family, and the most wonderful Godparents" — actress-producer Eva Longoria; singer-producer Marc Anthony; and two business associates of David Beckham's, Ken Paves and David Gardner

