WALK-FM's new morning show will air from Connecticut

WALK/97.5 FM will launch a new morning show that originates from Connecticut, ceding local control of a time period that's been Long Island-based for most if not all of the station's history. The change is effective Jan. 2.

The new morning program, "The Anna & Raven Show" — described as a guide "through the wild world of parenting, relationships and pop culture," according to the launch notice posted on WALK's website — has aired on Bridgeport-based WEZN/99.9 (Star 99) since 2015. The hosts are Anna Zap, a former standup with a long career in Connecticut radio, and Jay Raven, a veteran morning host with various New England radio stations.

WALK senior vice president James Condron confirmed the change in a brief phone interview Thursday, saying both hosts "have great recognizability" in Connecticut and have been "highly successful super-engaging [with listeners] in the market." He said that while the show will originate in Milford, CT., both Zap and Raven will "spend a lot of time" on Long Island. "It's not like syndicating a show from California," he added. Both WALK and Star 99 are owned by Westport, CT.-based Connoisseur Media.

"The Anna & Raven Show" will replace early morning shows that have been anchored by Long Islanders for decades, most recently Mark Daniels, who joined the station in 1985 and was dropped by Connoisseur in November. Daniels' co-host, Jamie Morris, will not have a role in the new program, Condron said, but will remain with the company, although he declined to say in what capacity.

Daniels' firing sparked a backlash among longtime listeners, one of whom launched a Change.org petition to get him back on the air. To date, the initiative has 1,364 petitioners.

Condron — who said other Long Island-based correspondents, like WALK meteorologist Pat Pagano, will continue to offer local drop-ins — said details about the new show will be officially announced next week. But the website posting indicated "Anna & Raven" will be heavy on opinions, comedy and self-help, describing the hosts respectively "as a frenzied mother of two girls [who] loves Zumba but also secretly Outback Steakhouse" and "a married forty-something with way too many pets for his house [who] can fix stuff but didn’t he break it to begin with?"