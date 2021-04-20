Webby Award nominations for Corden, Garner and James

An eclectic group of people — including James Corden, Jennifer Garner, LeBron James and Sir David Attenborough — have nabbed nominations for this year's Webby Awards, recognizing the best internet content and creators.

The International Academy of Digital Arts & Sciences announced the nominees on Tuesday, which also include the companies Amazon, Adobe, CNN, Disney, Google, Headspace, Hulu, MailChimp, Marvel Entertainment, Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty, Spotify, The Root and Wondery.

Nominees include the viral "Savage Challenge," John Mayer driving a Land Rover Defender in an ad, "Ratatouille: The TikTok Musical," the animated music video for Dua Lipa’s "Hallucinate," Attenborough's Instagram account, Garner’s cooking series, James’ partnership with LyftUp and the social media presence of "The Late, Late Show with James Corden."

Awards are selected by the Academy, while The Webby People’s Voice Award is voted on by fans around the world. Voting for that award is open now until May 6. Winners for all awards will be announced on May 18.

Nominees in podcasts this year include: "Dr. Death: Season 2" by Wondery, "Under the Skin" with Russell Brand by Luminary, "Wind of Change" by Spotify Studios, "Land of the Giants: The Netflix Effect" by Vox Media, "Our America with Julián Castro" by Lemonada Media, "Office Ladies" by Earwolf and "America Dissected: Coronavirus" by Crooked Media.