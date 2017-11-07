The organization that bestows the Emmy Awards has voted to expel Harvey Weinstein in the wake of numerous allegations of sexual harassment and abuse against the producer.

Meanwhile, The New Yorker has published another expose saying Weinstein hired private security agencies to collect damaging information on Rose McGowan, Annabella Sciorra, Rosanna Arquette and other women trying to come forward to share their sexual harassment and assault allegations against him.

Weinstein is primarily known as a film producer but his former company is also responsible for hit television series such as “Project Runway.” The expulsion from the National TV Academy is the latest honor Weinstein has lost. The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences and producers guild has also revoked Weinstein’s membership. His representative Sallie Hofmeister did not immediately return an email seeking comment. The Television Academy says it is also speeding up a review of its code of conduct for members, and wants to provide clear protocols for workplace decency and respect.

New Yorker journalist Ronan Farrow’s story details how the once-powerful producer Weinstein paid private security agencies to collect damaging information on his accusers.

Two private investigators from the intelligence company Black Cube used false identities and met with McGowan, who eventually publicly accused Weinstein of rape, Farrow said. One of the investigators pretended to be a women’s rights advocate and secretly recorded at least four meetings with McGowan, Farrow said. McGowan’s growing sense that she was being spied upon by operatives who initially struck her as friendly people deepened her sense of paranoia. “It was like the movie ’Gaslight,’ ” she told Farrow. “Everyone lied to me all the time.”

In other cases, Farrow’s report says Weinstein directed certain journalists to obtain interviews with accusers and other women and report back to him with the details. One of those journalists was Dylan Howard, the chief content officer of America Media Inc., which publishes the National Enquirer. A December 2016 email between Weinstein and Howard showed that Howard shared material obtained by one of his reporters; it was part of Weinstein’s effort to disprove McGowan’s rape allegations, Farrow said.

Howard didn’t deny sharing “off-the-record” information with Weinstein, telling Farrow he did so to protect the interests of his company, which had a television production agreement with Weinstein. Howard told Farrow that he needed to seek out, but not publish, “information about people who Weinstein insisted were making false claims against him.”

He said, “To the extent I provided ’off-the-record’ information to Mr. Weinstein about one of his accusers — at a time when Mr. Weinstein was denying any harassment of any woman — it was information which I would never have allowed AMI to publish on the internet or in its magazines.”

Sciorra, who later went public in The New Yorker with her own rape allegation against Weinstein, said she received a phone call from a male journalist whom she found suspicious. She got off the phone as quickly as possible. “It struck me as B.S.,” she told Farrow. “And it scared me that Harvey was testing to see if I would talk.”

Farrow said this freelancer also called a reporter from New York magazine as well as him. Farrow said an investigative firm gathered background information about him, while another firm gathered background information on Adam Moss, the editor-in-chief of New York magazine, which was in the process of preparing a report on Weinstein.

Farrow points out that Weinstein’s campaign to track and silence his accusers ultimately crumbled. Since multiple allegations of sexual harassment and assault were initially published in The New York Times and The New Yorker, nearly 80 women have come forward to share their stories about Weinstein. The producer has lost his company, been kicked out of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences and is under criminal investigation in at least three different jurisdictions, with New York City police saying they were developing a strong criminal case against him involving an actress’ claim that he raped her seven years ago.