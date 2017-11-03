A top NYPD official said Friday that investigators are gathering evidence against disgraced producer Harvey Weinstein after a woman came forward nine days ago with allegations of sexual assault against him.

“We have an actual case here,” Chief of Detectives Robert Boyce told reporters during an unrelated crime briefing at police headquarters in lower Manhattan.

Boyce said the alleged victim, whom he wouldn’t identify, “put forth a credible and detailed narrative” that police corroborated and took to Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr.

“We are happy with where the investigation is right now,” Boyce said. “Mr. Weinstein is out of state and we would need an arrest warrant to arrest him.”

A spokesman for Weinstein couldn’t be immediately reached. In the past, his representatives have denied that he ever had nonconsensual sex with anyone.

Boyce did not say that any arrest is imminent. Because Weinstein is not in the state, a New York judge would have to approve any arrest warrant.

In an online story published by Vanity Fair magazine, actress Paz De La Huerta said that Weinstein raped her on two occasions in 2010.

Vance’s office said Friday it’s working on the case.

“A senior sex crimes prosecutor is assigned to this investigation, and the Office has been working with our partners in the NYPD since the new allegations came to light,” said Joan Vollero, a spokeswoman for Vance. “As this is an active investigation, we will not be commenting further.”