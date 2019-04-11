Daytime talk-show host Wendy Williams has filed for divorce from her husband and manager, Kevin Hunter, following years of infidelity rumors that have intensified in recent weeks.

TMZ.com and RadarOnline.com each said the websites had obtained a copy of the divorce application, filed in New Jersey where the couple live with their son, Kevin Jr., who is in his late teens. Each website said Williams, 54, had cited "irreconcilable differences" that, as RadarOnline quoted the document, "have caused the breakdown of the marriage for a period of six (6) months and which make it appear that the marriage should be dissolved as there is no reasonable prospect of reconciliation."

Williams has not commented publicly, although in an Instagram video posted Thursday morning by the show's makeup artist, Merrell Hollis, she sits backstage with stylists and displays her hand for the camera, prominently showing a large, flower-design ring rather than her wedding band. She and Hunter, who is in his mid-40s, married on Nov. 30, 1997.

A spokeswoman for "The Wendy Williams Show" production company said in a statement to Newsday, "Wendy and her family have been a part of Debmar-Mercury for over 10 years. We respect their privacy regarding personal matters. As always, we remain committed to bringing an entertaining and topical show to our viewers."

Williams' personal representative said in a statement, "Thank you to everyone for respecting the family's privacy during this time. Kevin is supportive of Wendy and they are working through this process together."

The talk-show host and former radio personality, who previously has brushed aside infidelity rumors, has spoken previously of using a private detective soon after the birth of her son to confirm her husband's adultery at that time. She told Newsday in 2006, "In a weird way it made us stronger as a couple. … When I discovered that he was being unfaithful, it was, 'Well, I might as well keep him around until I get the old me back,' " referring to losing what she said was roughly 100 pounds of pregnancy weight.

"Men are men, and at the end of the day," she added, "a woman, no matter how beautiful she is, no matter how much money she makes, I guess we all have things that get on men's nerves. But I did [forgive him]. … And you just go on with your life. Infidelity doesn’t necessarily mean the end of a relationship, although every case is different."

On March 4, she returned to her show after a hiatus since Dec. 20, 2018, while she was being treated for and recuperating from Graves' disease. On March 19, Williams, who has been candid about her bouts with substance abuse, revealed on air that "for some time now" she has been living at a sober-house facility.