Wendy Williams is taking some heat for comments she made about the gay men on Thursday’s edition of her daytime talk show.

During the Hot Topics segment of Fox's "The Wendy Williams Show," the controversial host asked who would be going out for Galentine's Day, a faux holiday created on the sitcom "Parks & Recreation" in which women celebrate the day with other women.

After some male audience members applauded, Williams remarked, “If you’re a man and you’re clapping, you’re not even a part of this. You don’t understand the rules of the day. It’s women going out and getting saucy and then going home. You’re not a part.”

Williams then added: “I don’t care if you’re gay. … You can do a lot that we do, but I get offended by the idea that we go through something you will never go through.”

“And stop wearing our skirts and our heels,” she continued before finishing with: “Looky here now, gay men, you’ll never be the women that we are. No matter how gay.”

While the audience applauded, the response on Twitter was less positive. "Okayyyyy that was really uncalled for," tweeted one follower. Another post read: "What sort of ignorance is coming out of your mouth regarding gay men wanting to be women!! Really Wendy?"

"The Wendy Williams Show" did not respond to Newsday’s request for comment.