EntertainmentCelebrities

Wendy Williams' talk show on production hiatus after mother's death

Wendy Williams in December 2019. Credit: Getty Images for New York Women in Film & Television/Lars Niki

By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday
Wendy Williams’ syndicated talk show will go on production hiatus until January following the recently announced death of the host's mother, Shirley Williams. "Next week, 'The Wendy Williams Show' will air repeats to allow Wendy to travel and be with her family at this time," a representative for production company Debmar-Mercury said in a statement Friday. "The show will return with original episodes on Monday, January 4th. Debmar-Mercury extends its deepest condolences to Wendy and her family." Williams, 56, announced on last Monday's show that her 85-year-old mother, retired teacher Shirley Williams, had "passed away beautifully and peacefully and surrounded by love" several weeks ago. "The Wendy Williams Show" show began its 12th season on Sept. 21.

