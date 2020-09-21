Wendy Williams returns to TV, 25 pounds lighter

Wendy Williams returned to her Manhattan studio Monday for season 12 of her daytime talk show, announcing she has recently lost 25 pounds.

"And I didn't do it on purpose," the 56-year-old host told viewers and an audience of masked and tested staffers, sitting spaced apart from each other in the audience in accordance with COVID-19 guidelines. "It's just that food became disgusting to me. I was cooking at first and it was all good — I'm shoveling stuff in my mouth," she said humorously, "I'm going out to eat. Everything from hot dogs to lobster, king crab legs, all that stuff. But then it became, like, 'I'm done with food.' "

Williams said she did not realize she was slimming down until being weighed before a recent colonoscopy. The medical professional "told me the weight and I was, like, 'I haven't weighed this little since high school.' So I feel really good."