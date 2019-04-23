Did police in January visit the New Jersey home of daytime talk-show host Wendy Williams to conduct a welfare check?

TMZ said Tuesday that according to a police report, authorities had received an anonymous call from someone claiming to work for the show and who believed Williams' now-estranged husband, Kevin Hunter, may have been poisoning her. The website said Hunter reluctantly let police enter to interview Williams, who became tearful when told of the poisoning allegation but assured them she was fine.

Williams earlier this month filed for divorce from her husband of 21 years, following widespread reports of his long-term infidelity. TMZ added that Hunter has since left his position as an executive producer of Williams' show.