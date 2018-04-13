TODAY'S PAPER
61° Good Evening
61° Good Evening
EntertainmentCelebrities

Will Ferrell treated after rollover freeway crash, video shows

The video by OnScene.TV shows Ferrell sitting on the side of the highway shortly after the Thursday night crash.

Will Ferrell in Rome, Italy, on Jan. 30,

Will Ferrell in Rome, Italy, on Jan. 30, 2016. Photo Credit: Getty Images for Paramount Pictu/Ernesto Ruscio

By The Associated Press
Print

ALISO VIEJO, Calif. — Video shows that actor Will Ferrell was treated by paramedics after sustaining minor injuries from a rollover crash on a Los Angeles-area freeway.

The video by OnScene.TV shows the 50-year-old Ferrell sitting on the side of the highway talking to a firefighter shortly after the Thursday night crash. Another video by LA-OC.tv shows Ferrell talking on a cellphone as he sits on a stretcher and firefighters load him into an ambulance.

A California Highway Patrol report says a 2007 Toyota struck the right rear of the limousine SUV after veering into its lane on Interstate 5, causing it to lose control, hit the center divider and overturn.

Orange County Fire Authority Capt. Larry Kurtz says three men in a limousine-type SUV had minor injuries, while a 27-year-old woman had critical injuries.

Ferrell's manager did not immediately return phone and email messages seeking comment.

By The Associated Press

More Entertainment

The Boss Baby is back in a new New shows, movies streaming on Netflix for kids
Mariska Hargitay attends the 2017 Hamptons Magazine Memorial Hargitay takes advocacy for sex assault victims to HBO
Emma Kenney attends the ‘Roseanne’ actress seeks ‘treatment for my battles’
The on-camera wardrobe of NBC's "Today" show co-host How to get the look of your favorite TV stars
Samantha Bee with Luis Rodriguez and Eduardo Carbia, Samantha Bee’s T-shirt production moves to Puerto Rico
The TV shows you'll want to watch this spring