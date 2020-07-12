Actors Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith have addressed longstanding rumors about their marriage, following singer August Alsina's declaration that Smith had given his blessing to Alsina's secret yearslong relationship with Pinkett Smith.

"Somebody made a statement for me that wasn't a statement I made, that went cray-cray," Pinkett Smith, 48, told her husband in an edition of her Facebook Watch interview and discussion show "Red Table Talk" Friday. Alsina, 27, had said on the WWPR / 105.1 FM show "The Breakfast Club" in an interview posted June 30: "I actually sat down with Will and had a conversation due to the transformation from their marriage to life partnership…. He gave me his blessing. And I totally gave myself to that relationship for years of my life, and I truly and really, really deeply loved and have a ton of love for her."

"This is a very personal journey that became very public," Pinkett Smith told Smith, 51, her husband of 22 years. "I guess about 4½ years ago … [I] started a friendship with August, and we actually became really, really good friends, and it all started with him just needing some help — me wanting to help his health, his mental state."

"When Aug first came around he was really sick," Smith agreed.

"And from there, y'know, you and I were going through [a] very difficult time. … We broke up," said "Gotham" and "Girls Trip" star Pinkett Smith, 48.

Her husband, who most recently starred in this year's "Bad Boys for Life," responded, "We decided that we were going to separate for a period of time and you go figure out how to make yourself happy and I'll figure out how to make myself happy. … I really felt like we could be over."

"Yeah. No, we were over," replied Pinkett Smith, who said she then "got into a different kind of entanglement with August." Smith chided his wife on her choice of words and she conceded the "entanglement" was "a relationship, absolutely."

She stressed that Smith had not given "permission" and that the only permission needed was from her herself. "But," she allowed, "what August was probably trying to communicate, because I could actually see how he would perceive it as permission, [is that the Smiths] were separated amicably. And I think he also wanted to make it clear that he's not a homewrecker, which he's not."

Both said the Alsina relationship had been years ago, with Pinkett Smith saying Alsina had ended communication with her when the Smiths — parents of actor Jaden Smith, 22, and singer Willow Smith, 19 — began reconciling. The Smiths said their marriage had come through stronger than before, and that they expected to be together for life.

Will Smith later lashed out at 50 Cent, who on Saturday posted a screenshot of a text-message exchange on Instagram: "Yo Will you alright over there?" the Queens-born rapper, 45, asked. "Yes i'm cool, I appreciate your concern my brother," said Smith, adding in response to a second question, "We broke up so she did her and I did me."

But when 50 Cent texted, "Then she said only SHE can give permission for somebody to [have sex with her]," Smith texted back an expletive that left the rapper asking, "Wait what I do?"

Later that day, 50 Cent posted a video someone had made taking a scene from "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air" in which Smith's character unloads on his Uncle Phil (James Avery) after a breakup, with new voice-over dialogue about Pinkett Smith and Alsina.