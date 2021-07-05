Fireworks returned to New Orleans on Independence Day thanks to actor Will Smith.

The "Independence Day" star picked up the roughly $100,000 tab for the pyrotechnics over the Mississippi River after learning New Orleans didn't plan a 2021 show, city officials told news outlets. New Orleans canceled last year's fireworks because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Smith has been in New Orleans working on his latest film "Emancipation," which is being directed by Antoine Fuqua. "Emancipation" tells the story of a slave named Peter who escaped a Louisiana plantation. Photos of the scars on Peter's back as a result of whipping exposed the brutality of slavery. He would also fight for the Union in the Civil War.

Smith moved production of the film from Georgia to Louisiana in early April after Georgia passed a new voting law that prompted a federal lawsuit saying the overhaul was intended to deny Black voters equal access to the ballot.