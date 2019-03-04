Actor William Baldwin says his niece Hailey Baldwin and her new husband, Justin Bieber, are good together but that he wishes they had waited longer to marry.

"I love them as a couple and I would've loved to see them get married if they waited a couple more years," Baldwin, 56, of Massapequa's Baldwin brothers acting family, told Us Weekly in an interview posted Sunday. "Maybe that would have been better, but they didn't want to wait because they're both devout in their faith and … that wasn't the right fit for them so that's really none of my business."

Pop star Bieber, who turned 25 on Friday, said in Vogue magazine last month he had been celibate for more than a year in June when he and longtime friend Hailey Baldwin, 22, rekindled an earlier attempt at romance. He added he had remained celibate until he and the model and "Drop the Mic" co-host Baldwin were married — reportedly in mid-September, although Bieber did not confirm the nuptials till November.

"I've said to them, 'I hope you don't jump right in and start having two and three and four kids right away,' " added William Baldwin, whose films include "Backdraft" (1991) and "The Squid and the Whale" (2005), and who played Dr. William van der Woodsen, father of Serena and Eric van der Woodsen, on two seasons of The CW's "Gossip Girl." "I just hope that they have the next few years together where they can rampage and just globe-trot and just tear it up and have fun."

Hailey Baldwin, who in her personal life uses the name Hailey Bieber, is the younger daughter of actor Stephen Baldwin ("The Usual Suspects, "The Flintstones in Viva Rock Vegas") and Brazil-born Kennya Deodato Baldwin. Neither Bieber nor Hailey Baldwin have commented publicly about the interview.