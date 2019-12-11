William Shatner, fourth wife divorcing 

Television Academy Hall of Famer William Shatner and his wife, artist and horsewoman Elizabeth Shatner, are divorcing nearly 19 years of marriage.

Documents obtained by outlets including TMZ.com and People magazine list the date of separation as Feb. 1, 2019. The 88-year-old "Star Trek" icon and two-time Emmy Award winner, for "Boston Legal" and "The Practice," had wed the former Elizabeth J. Martin in February 2001.

This was Shatner's fourth marriage. He was wed to Canadian actress Gloria Rand from 1956 to 1969, having three children with her before divorcing. His 1973 marriage to actress Marcy Lafferty ended in divorce in 1996. Shatner's third marriage, to model Nerine Kidd, ended tragically in 1999 after two years when she accidentally drowned in the pool of their California home.

Elizabeth Shatner was previously married.

