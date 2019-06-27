TODAY'S PAPER
68° Good Morning
SEARCH
68° Good Morning
EntertainmentCelebrities

Willow Smith speaks frankly about harming her body and how she stopped

Willow Smith has stopped harming herself and now

Willow Smith has stopped harming herself and now says her "body is a temple." Photo Credit: Getty Images/Rich Fury

By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday
Print

Willow Smith, the 18-year-old singer daughter of actors Will Smith and Jada Pinkett-Smith, says she had engaged in self-harming behavior during her early teens.

Specifically, she explains in the new issue of People magazine, due out Friday, that she was cutting herself in order to have "a physical release of all the intangible pain that's happening in your heart and in your mind."

That stress had come about partly from her experience of being signed to Jay-Z's Roc Nation label just before her 10th birthday and quickly scoring a hit with "Whip My Hair,” which reached the top 20 on Billboard's Hot R&B/Hip-Hop chart.

"I was super young, and I had a dream, but all I really wanted to do was sing and I didn't equate that with all the business and the stress that ended up coming with it," says Smith. "I was just like, 'Whoa, this is not the life that I want'."

She eventually ceased cutting herself, she says, because, "I was like, 'This is pointless — my body is a temple,' and I completely stopped. It seemed literally psychotic after a certain point because I had learned to see myself as worthy."

By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More Entertainment

"Bachelorette" season 15 contestant Jed Wyatt. Did 'Bachelorette' contestant cheat on girlfriend?
Jerry Seinfeld, left, Julia-Louis Dreyfus, Jason Alexander and 'Seinfeld Experience' exhibit coming to NYC
Russell Crowe as Roger Ailes in Showtime's 'The Loudest Voice': Crowe's one-sided portrayal of Ailes
The Emmy Awards that honors excellence in television When, where to watch upcoming award shows
Reality-TV star Gina Kirschenheiter sought a domestic-violence restraining Report: LI 'Housewives' star seeks restraining order
"The Office" was the most viewed show on It's happening: 'The Office' is leaving Netflix
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search