Wilmer Valderrama, Amanda Pacheco are engaged

Amanda Pacheco and Wilmer Valderrama attend Nu Wave

Amanda Pacheco and Wilmer Valderrama attend Nu Wave Swim VITAMIN A swimwear show at the Miami Beach Botanical Garden at Miami Beach Botanical Garden on July 12, 2019. Credit: Sipa USA via AP/Johnny Louis

By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday
"NCIS" and former "That '70s Show" star Wilmer Valderrama proposed on New Year's Day to his girlfriend Amanda Pacheco.

" 'It's just us now' 01-01-2020," wrote the actor, who turns 40 this month,  on his Instagram account, with a backlit photo of the couple on an ocean outcropping, the sun behind a swirl of clouds and Valderrama on bended knee. San Diego-born model and certified scuba divemaster Pacheco, who is in her late 20s, had the same post on her own Instagram, plus a closeup of the couple's clasped hands, hers with a heart-shaped diamond engagement ring.

An eclectic assortment of well-wishers congratulated Valderrama on his post, from actors including Maria Bello, Rosario Dawson, America Ferrera, Eva Longoria, Alexa PenaVega and Marlon Wayans to musicians Natalie Imbruglia, Kevin Jonas and Avril Lavigne, DJ Samantha Ronson, TV personality Maria Menounos and former WWE wrestler Stacy Keibler. Valderrama previously had been in a relationship with singer Demi Lovato from about 2011 to 2016.

