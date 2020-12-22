Wilmer Valderrama, Amanda Pacheco expecting first child

"NCIS" and former "That '70s Show" star Wilmer Valderrama is expecting his first child with fiancee Amanda Pacheco.

Writing in quote marks, Valderrama, 40, posted " 'It's just us 3 now' " on Instagram Monday, with two photos of the couple against a highly stylized background and Pacheco very visibly pregnant. The wording echoes that of Valderrama's New Year's Day engagement post reading, "It's just us now."

Pacheco, a San Diego-born model and certified scuba divemaster, wrote similarly on Instagram Monday, "#itsjustus3now."

Among those posting congratulations in Valderrama's Instagram comments were actresses Alanna Masterson, Mandy Moore and Francia Raisa, and singer Joe Jonas. Valderrama previously had been in a relationship with singer Demi Lovato from about 2011 to 2016.