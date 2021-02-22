"NCIS" and former "That '70s Show" star Wilmer Valderrama and his fiancée, model and certified scuba divemaster Amanda Pacheco, have welcomed a child together.

"Life is an ever evolving journey, and for all those times when our path needs a light. often angels are sent to show us the way and that we can be more. straight out of heaven we welcome our first daughter …" each wrote on Instagram Sunday, giving the birth date as Feb. 15. Accompanying each post, geotagged Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, was three photos: one of the couple in a hospital bed with the newborn, one of Pacheco nuzzling her child, and one of the baby girl solo.

Valderrama, 41, repeated that last photo on Instagram Stories, writing there, "You made our world a little brighter mi angelita," Spanish for "my angel." A second Instagram Stories post showed a keychain read "Girl Dad." Valderrama and Pacheco became engaged on New Year's Day 2020.