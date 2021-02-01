A painting by Winston Churchill that is a piece of both political and Hollywood history is coming up for auction.

Christie’s auction house said Monday that the Moroccan landscape "Tower of the Koutoubia Mosque" — a gift from Churchill to President Franklin D. Roosevelt — is being sold by Angelina Jolie next month with an estimated price of $2.1 million to $3.4 million.

The image of the 12th-century mosque in Marrakech at sunset, with the Atlas Mountains in the background, is the only painting that Britain’s World War II leader completed during the 1939-45 conflict.

He painted it after the January 1943 Casablanca Conference, where Churchill and Roosevelt planned the defeat of Nazi Germany. The two leaders visited Marrakech after the conference so that Churchill could show Roosevelt the city's beauty.

The painting was sold by Roosevelt’s son after the president’s death in 1945, and had several owners before Jolie and partner Brad Pitt bought it in 2011.

The couple separated in 2016 and have spent years enmeshed in divorce proceedings, amid speculation about the division of their extensive art collection. They were declared divorced in 2019 after their lawyers asked for a bifurcated judgment, meaning that two married people can be declared single while other issues, including finances and child custody, remain.