Jane Fonda, Common and more are supporting women's marches across the country by attending or performing at events or by lending support to the march's mission — which is to champion human rights for women, immigrants, the LGBTQIA community and other groups.

The marches are taking place Saturday, Jan. 20, 2018, in Washington, D.C., New York City, Los Angeles and more.

Common Common speaks in Park City, Utah, on the anniversary of the Women's March and Park City's March on Main on Jan. 20, 2018.

Jane Fonda Jane Fonda speaks in Park City, Utah, on the anniversary of the Women's March and Park City's March on Main on Jan. 20, 2018.

Maria Bello Maria Bello speaks in Park City, Utah, on the anniversary of the Women's March and Park City's March on Main on Jan. 20, 2018.

Gloria Allred Attorney Gloria Allred speaks in Park City, Utah, on the anniversary of the Women's March and Park City's March on Main on Jan. 20, 2018.

Nick Offerman Nick Offerman speaks in Park City, Utah, on the anniversary of the Women's March and Park City's March on Main on Jan. 20, 2018.