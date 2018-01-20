Celebrities at women’s marches across the country
Jane Fonda, Common and more are supporting women's marches across the country by attending or performing at events or by lending support to the march's mission — which is to champion human rights for women, immigrants, the LGBTQIA community and other groups.
The marches are taking place Saturday, Jan. 20, 2018, in Washington, D.C., New York City, Los Angeles and more.
Common
Common speaks in Park City, Utah, on the anniversary of the Women's March and Park City's March on Main on Jan. 20, 2018.
Jane Fonda
Jane Fonda speaks in Park City, Utah, on the anniversary of the Women's March and Park City's March on Main on Jan. 20, 2018.
Maria Bello
Maria Bello speaks in Park City, Utah, on the anniversary of the Women's March and Park City's March on Main on Jan. 20, 2018.
Gloria Allred
Attorney Gloria Allred speaks in Park City, Utah, on the anniversary of the Women's March and Park City's March on Main on Jan. 20, 2018.
Nick Offerman
Nick Offerman speaks in Park City, Utah, on the anniversary of the Women's March and Park City's March on Main on Jan. 20, 2018.
Phoebe Waller-Bridge
Phoebe Waller-Bridge attends the Respect Rally in Park City, Utah, on Jan. 20, 2018.