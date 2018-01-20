TODAY'S PAPER
Celebrities at women’s marches across the country

By Newsday.com staff
Jane Fonda, Common and more are supporting women's marches across the country by attending or performing at events or by lending support to the march's mission — which is to champion human rights for women, immigrants, the LGBTQIA community and other groups.

The marches are taking place Saturday, Jan. 20, 2018, in Washington, D.C., New York City, Los Angeles and more.

Common

American hip hop artist Common speaks at Rally
Photo Credit: AFP/Getty Images/Angela Weiss

Common speaks in Park City, Utah, on the anniversary of the Women's March and Park City's March on Main on Jan. 20, 2018.

Jane Fonda

Activist and actress Jane Fonda speaks at Rally
Photo Credit: AFP/Getty Images/Angela Weiss

Jane Fonda speaks in Park City, Utah, on the anniversary of the Women's March and Park City's March on Main on Jan. 20, 2018.

Maria Bello

Maria Bello speaks at Rally Park City to
Photo Credit: AFP/Getty Images/Angela Weiss

Maria Bello speaks in Park City, Utah, on the anniversary of the Women's March and Park City's March on Main on Jan. 20, 2018.

Gloria Allred

American women's rights attorney Gloria Allred speaks at
Photo Credit: AFP/Getty Images/Angela Weiss

Attorney Gloria Allred speaks in Park City, Utah, on the anniversary of the Women's March and Park City's March on Main on Jan. 20, 2018.

Nick Offerman

PARK CITY, UT - JANUARY 20: Actor Nick
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Michael Loccisano

Nick Offerman speaks in Park City, Utah, on the anniversary of the Women's March and Park City's March on Main on Jan. 20, 2018.

Phoebe Waller-Bridge

PARK CITY, UT - JANUARY 20: Actor Phoebe
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Michael Loccisano

Phoebe Waller-Bridge attends the Respect Rally in Park City, Utah, on Jan. 20, 2018. 

