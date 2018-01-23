Celebrities at women’s marches across the country
Natalie Portman, Eva Longoria, Viola Davis and more supported women's marches across the country by attending or performing at events or by lending support to the march's mission — which is to champion human rights for women, immigrants, the LGBTQIA community and other groups.
The marches took place Saturday, Jan. 20, 2018, in Washington, D.C., New York City, Los Angeles and more.
Rachel Platten
Singer-songwriter Rachel Platten performs at the Women's March at Pershing Square in Los Angeles on Jan. 20, 2018.
Marco Perego and Zoe Saldana
Artist Marco Perego and actress Zoe Saldana attend the Women's March in Los Angeles on Jan. 20, 2018.
Paris Jackson
Actress Paris Jackson at the Women's March at Pershing Square in Los Angeles on Jan. 20, 2018.
Connie Britton and Marisa Tomei
Actresses Connie Britton, left, and Marisa Tomei speak onstage at the Women's March at Pershing Square in Los Angeles on Jan. 20, 2018.
Viola Davis
Actress Viola Davis speaks onstage at the Women's March at Pershing Square in Los Angeles on Jan. 20, 2018.
Yvette Nicole Brown
Actress Yvette Nicole Brown speaks onstage at the Women's March at Pershing Square in Los Angeles on Jan. 20, 2018.
Ted Danson and Mary Steenburgen
Actors Mary Steenburgen and Ted Danson speak onstage at the Women's March at Pershing Square in Los Angeles on Jan. 20, 2018.
Olivia Wilde
Actress Olivia Wilde speaks onstage at the Women's March at Pershing Square in Los Angeles on Jan. 20, 2018.
Natalie Portman
Actress Natalie Portman attends the Women's March in Los Angeles on Jan. 20, 2018.
Mila Kunis and Scarlett Johansson
Actress Scarlett Johansson speaks as Mila Kunis holds a microphone for her at the Women's March in Los Angeles on Jan. 20, 2018.
Rob Reiner
Film director Rob Reiner speaks at the Women's March in Los Angeles on Jan. 20, 2018.
Kathryn Hahn
Actress Kathryn Hahn, center, attends Respect Rally Park City to celebrate community victories, honoring the one-year anniversary of the Women's March and Park City's March on Main on Jan. 20, 2018, in Park City, Utah.
Padma Lakshmi
Author and actress Padma Lakshmi makes her way through the crowd before the Women's March on Jan. 20, 2018, in New York City.
Eva Longoria
Actress Eva Longoria waves to the crowd before speaking at the Women's March in Los Angeles on Jan. 20, 2018.
Eva Longoria, Constance Wu and Natalie Portman
Actress Natalie Portman speaks as she is joined by actresses Eva Longoria and Constance Wu at the Women's March in Los Angeles on Jan. 20, 2018.
Whoopi Goldberg
Actress Whoopi Goldberg attends the Women's March in Manhattan on Saturday, Jan. 20, 2018.
Jane Fonda
Activist and actress Jane Fonda speaks at Respect Rally Park City to celebrate community victories, honoring the one-year anniversary of the Women's March and Park City's March on Main on Jan. 20, 2018, in Park City, Utah.
Nick Offerman
Actor Nick Offerman speaks at Respect Rally Park City to celebrate community victories, honoring the one-year anniversary of the Women's March and Park City's March on Main on Jan. 20, 2018, in Park City, Utah.
Gloria Allred
Women's rights attorney Gloria Allred speaks at Respect Rally Park City to celebrate community victories, honoring the one-year anniversary of the Women's March and Park City's March on Main on Jan. 20, 2018, in Park City, Utah.
Maria Bello and Common
Actress Maria Bello and hip-hop artist Common attend Respect Rally Park City to celebrate community victories, honoring the one-year anniversary of the Women's March and Park City's March on Main on Jan. 20, 2018, in Park City, Utah.
Melissa Etheridge and the Gay Men's Chorus of Los Angeles
Melissa Etheridge performs with the Gay Men's Chorus of Los Angeles at the Women's March in Los Angeles on Jan. 20, 2018.
Maria Bello
Actress Maria Bello attends Respect Rally Park City to celebrate community victories, honoring the one-year anniversary of the Women's March and Park City's March on Main on Jan. 20, 2018, in Park City, Utah.
Common
Common speaks in Park City, Utah, on the anniversary of the Women's March and Park City's March on Main on Saturday, Jan. 20, 2018.
Phoebe Waller-Bridge
Phoebe Waller-Bridge attends the Respect Rally in Park City, Utah, on Jan. 20, 2018.