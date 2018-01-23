Celebrities at women’s marches across the country

Natalie Portman, Eva Longoria, Viola Davis and more supported women's marches across the country by attending or performing at events or by lending support to the march's mission — which is to champion human rights for women, immigrants, the LGBTQIA community and other groups.

The marches took place Saturday, Jan. 20, 2018, in Washington, D.C., New York City, Los Angeles and more.

Rachel Platten Singer-songwriter Rachel Platten performs at the Women's March at Pershing Square in Los Angeles on Jan. 20, 2018.

Marco Perego and Zoe Saldana Artist Marco Perego and actress Zoe Saldana attend the Women's March in Los Angeles on Jan. 20, 2018.

Paris Jackson Actress Paris Jackson at the Women's March at Pershing Square in Los Angeles on Jan. 20, 2018.

Connie Britton and Marisa Tomei Actresses Connie Britton, left, and Marisa Tomei speak onstage at the Women's March at Pershing Square in Los Angeles on Jan. 20, 2018.

Viola Davis Actress Viola Davis speaks onstage at the Women's March at Pershing Square in Los Angeles on Jan. 20, 2018.

Yvette Nicole Brown Actress Yvette Nicole Brown speaks onstage at the Women's March at Pershing Square in Los Angeles on Jan. 20, 2018.

Marisa Tomei Actress Marisa Tomei speaks onstage at the Women's March at Pershing Square in Los Angeles on Jan. 20, 2018.

Ted Danson and Mary Steenburgen Actors Mary Steenburgen and Ted Danson speak onstage at the Women's March at Pershing Square in Los Angeles on Jan. 20, 2018.

Olivia Wilde Actress Olivia Wilde speaks onstage at the Women's March at Pershing Square in Los Angeles on Jan. 20, 2018.

Natalie Portman Actress Natalie Portman attends the Women's March in Los Angeles on Jan. 20, 2018.

Mila Kunis and Scarlett Johansson Actress Scarlett Johansson speaks as Mila Kunis holds a microphone for her at the Women's March in Los Angeles on Jan. 20, 2018.

Rob Reiner Film director Rob Reiner speaks at the Women's March in Los Angeles on Jan. 20, 2018.

Kathryn Hahn Actress Kathryn Hahn, center, attends Respect Rally Park City to celebrate community victories, honoring the one-year anniversary of the Women's March and Park City's March on Main on Jan. 20, 2018, in Park City, Utah.

Padma Lakshmi Author and actress Padma Lakshmi makes her way through the crowd before the Women's March on Jan. 20, 2018, in New York City.

Eva Longoria Actress Eva Longoria waves to the crowd before speaking at the Women's March in Los Angeles on Jan. 20, 2018.

Eva Longoria, Constance Wu and Natalie Portman Actress Natalie Portman speaks as she is joined by actresses Eva Longoria and Constance Wu at the Women's March in Los Angeles on Jan. 20, 2018.

Whoopi Goldberg Actress Whoopi Goldberg attends the Women's March in Manhattan on Saturday, Jan. 20, 2018.

Jane Fonda Activist and actress Jane Fonda speaks at Respect Rally Park City to celebrate community victories, honoring the one-year anniversary of the Women's March and Park City's March on Main on Jan. 20, 2018, in Park City, Utah.

Nick Offerman Actor Nick Offerman speaks at Respect Rally Park City to celebrate community victories, honoring the one-year anniversary of the Women's March and Park City's March on Main on Jan. 20, 2018, in Park City, Utah.

Gloria Allred Women's rights attorney Gloria Allred speaks at Respect Rally Park City to celebrate community victories, honoring the one-year anniversary of the Women's March and Park City's March on Main on Jan. 20, 2018, in Park City, Utah.

Maria Bello and Common Actress Maria Bello and hip-hop artist Common attend Respect Rally Park City to celebrate community victories, honoring the one-year anniversary of the Women's March and Park City's March on Main on Jan. 20, 2018, in Park City, Utah.

Melissa Etheridge and the Gay Men's Chorus of Los Angeles Melissa Etheridge performs with the Gay Men's Chorus of Los Angeles at the Women's March in Los Angeles on Jan. 20, 2018.

Maria Bello Actress Maria Bello attends Respect Rally Park City to celebrate community victories, honoring the one-year anniversary of the Women's March and Park City's March on Main on Jan. 20, 2018, in Park City, Utah.

Common Common speaks in Park City, Utah, on the anniversary of the Women's March and Park City's March on Main on Saturday, Jan. 20, 2018.

