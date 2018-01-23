TODAY'S PAPER
Celebrities at women’s marches across the country

By Newsday.com staff
Natalie Portman, Eva Longoria, Viola Davis and more supported women's marches across the country by attending or performing at events or by lending support to the march's mission — which is to champion human rights for women, immigrants, the LGBTQIA community and other groups.

The marches took place Saturday, Jan. 20, 2018, in Washington, D.C., New York City, Los Angeles and more.

Rachel Platten

Singer/songwriter Rachel Platten performs onstage at 2018 Women's
Photo Credit: Getty Images for The Women's March/Amanda Edwards

Singer-songwriter Rachel Platten performs at the Women's March at Pershing Square in Los Angeles on Jan. 20, 2018.

Marco Perego and Zoe Saldana

Marco Perego (L) and actress Zoe Saldana attend
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Emma McIntyre

Artist Marco Perego and actress Zoe Saldana attend the Women's March in Los Angeles on Jan. 20, 2018.

Paris Jackson

Paris Jackson at 2018 Women's March Los Angeles
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Araya Diaz

Actress Paris Jackson at the Women's March at Pershing Square in Los Angeles on Jan. 20, 2018.

Connie Britton and Marisa Tomei

Connie Britton (L) and Marisa Tomei speak onstage
Photo Credit: Getty Images for The Women's March/Amanda Edwards

Actresses Connie Britton, left, and Marisa Tomei speak onstage at the Women's March at Pershing Square in Los Angeles on Jan. 20, 2018.

Viola Davis

Viola Davis speaks onstage at 2018 Women's March
Photo Credit: Getty Images for The Women's March/Amanda Edwards

Actress Viola Davis speaks onstage at the Women's March at Pershing Square in Los Angeles on Jan. 20, 2018.

Yvette Nicole Brown

Yvette Nicole Brown speaks onstage at 2018 Women's
Photo Credit: Getty Images for The Women's March/Amanda Edwards

Actress Yvette Nicole Brown speaks onstage at the Women's March at Pershing Square in Los Angeles on Jan. 20, 2018.

Marisa Tomei

Marisa Tomei speaks onstage at 2018 Women's March
Photo Credit: Getty Images for The Women's March/Amanda Edwards

Actress Marisa Tomei speaks onstage at the Women's March at Pershing Square in Los Angeles on Jan. 20, 2018.

Ted Danson and Mary Steenburgen

Actors Ted Danson (R) and Mary Steenburgen (L)
Photo Credit: Getty Images for The Women's March/Amanda Edwards

Actors Mary Steenburgen and Ted Danson speak onstage at the Women's March at Pershing Square in Los Angeles on Jan. 20, 2018.

Olivia Wilde

Actor Olivia Wilde speaks onstage at 2018 Women's
Photo Credit: Getty Images for The Women's March/Amanda Edwards

Actress Olivia Wilde speaks onstage at the Women's March at Pershing Square in Los Angeles on Jan. 20, 2018.

Natalie Portman

Actress Natalie Portman attends the women's march Los
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Emma McIntyre

Actress Natalie Portman attends the Women's March in Los Angeles on Jan. 20, 2018.

 

Mila Kunis and Scarlett Johansson

Actress Scarlett Johansson, right, speaks as Mila Kunis
Photo Credit: AP/Jae C. Hong

Actress Scarlett Johansson speaks as Mila Kunis holds a microphone for her at the Women's March in Los Angeles on Jan. 20, 2018.

Rob Reiner

Director Rob Reiner speaks at a Women's March
Photo Credit: AP/Jae C. Hong

Film director Rob Reiner speaks at the Women's March in Los Angeles on Jan. 20, 2018.

Kathryn Hahn

Actress Kathryn Hahn attends Respect Rally Park City
Photo Credit: AFP / Getty Images/Angela Weiss

Actress Kathryn Hahn, center, attends Respect Rally Park City to celebrate community victories, honoring the one-year anniversary of the Women's March and Park City's March on Main on Jan. 20, 2018, in Park City, Utah.

Viola Davis

Actress Viola Davis speaks at a Women's March
Photo Credit: AP/Jae C. Hong

Actress Viola Davis speaks onstage at the Women's March at Pershing Square in Los Angeles on Jan. 20, 2018.

Padma Lakshmi

NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 20: Padma Lakshmi
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Stephanie Keith

Author and actress Padma Lakshmi makes her way through the crowd before the Women's March on Jan. 20, 2018, in New York City.

Eva Longoria

Actress Eva Longoria waves toward the crowd before
Photo Credit: AP/Jae C. Hong

Actress Eva Longoria waves to the crowd before speaking at the Women's March in Los Angeles on Jan. 20, 2018.

Eva Longoria, Constance Wu and Natalie Portman

Actress Natalie Portman, right, speaks as she is
Photo Credit: AP/Jae C. Hong

Actress Natalie Portman speaks as she is joined by actresses Eva Longoria and Constance Wu at the Women's March in Los Angeles on Jan. 20, 2018.

Whoopi Goldberg

Whoppi Goldberg attends the Womens March on New
Photo Credit: AFP / Getty Images/Kena Betancur

Actress Whoopi Goldberg attends the Women's March in Manhattan on Saturday, Jan. 20, 2018.

Jane Fonda

Activist and actress Jane Fonda speaks at Rally
Photo Credit: AFP / Getty Images/Angela Weiss

Activist and actress Jane Fonda speaks at Respect Rally Park City to celebrate community victories, honoring the one-year anniversary of the Women's March and Park City's March on Main on Jan. 20, 2018, in Park City, Utah.

Nick Offerman

Actor Nick Offerman speaks at Rally Park City
Photo Credit: AFP / Getty Images/Angela Weiss

Actor Nick Offerman speaks at Respect Rally Park City to celebrate community victories, honoring the one-year anniversary of the Women's March and Park City's March on Main on Jan. 20, 2018, in Park City, Utah.

Gloria Allred

American women's rights attorney Gloria Allred speaks at
Photo Credit: AFP / Getty Images/Angela Weiss

Women's rights attorney Gloria Allred speaks at Respect Rally Park City to celebrate community victories, honoring the one-year anniversary of the Women's March and Park City's March on Main on Jan. 20, 2018, in Park City, Utah.

Maria Bello and Common

Maria Bello and American hip hop artist Common
Photo Credit: AFP / Getty Images/Angela Weiss

Actress Maria Bello and hip-hop artist Common attend Respect Rally Park City to celebrate community victories, honoring the one-year anniversary of the Women's March and Park City's March on Main on Jan. 20, 2018, in Park City, Utah.

Melissa Etheridge and the Gay Men's Chorus of Los Angeles

Melissa Etheridge performs with the Gay Men's Chorus
Photo Credit: AP/Jae C. Hong

Melissa Etheridge performs with the Gay Men's Chorus of Los Angeles at the Women's March in Los Angeles on Jan. 20, 2018.

Maria Bello

Maria Bello listens during Rally Park City to
Photo Credit: AFP / Getty Images/Angela Weiss

Actress Maria Bello attends Respect Rally Park City to celebrate community victories, honoring the one-year anniversary of the Women's March and Park City's March on Main on Jan. 20, 2018, in Park City, Utah.

 

Common

American hip hop artist Common speaks at Rally
Photo Credit: AFP/Getty Images/Angela Weiss

Common speaks in Park City, Utah, on the anniversary of the Women's March and Park City's March on Main on Saturday, Jan. 20, 2018.

Jane Fonda

Activist and actress Jane Fonda speaks at Rally
Photo Credit: AFP/Getty Images/Angela Weiss

Jane Fonda speaks in Park City, Utah, on the anniversary of the Women's March and Park City's March on Main on Jan. 20, 2018.

Maria Bello

Maria Bello speaks at Rally Park City to
Photo Credit: AFP/Getty Images/Angela Weiss

Actress Maria Bello speaks in Park City, Utah, on the anniversary of the Women's March and Park City's March on Main on Jan. 20, 2018.

Gloria Allred

American women's rights attorney Gloria Allred speaks at
Photo Credit: AFP/Getty Images/Angela Weiss

Women's rights attorney Gloria Allred speaks in Park City, Utah, on the anniversary of the Women's March and Park City's March on Main on Jan. 20, 2018.

Nick Offerman

PARK CITY, UT - JANUARY 20: Actor Nick
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Michael Loccisano

Nick Offerman speaks in Park City, Utah, on the anniversary of the Women's March and Park City's March on Main on Jan. 20, 2018.

Phoebe Waller-Bridge

PARK CITY, UT - JANUARY 20: Actor Phoebe
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Michael Loccisano

Phoebe Waller-Bridge attends the Respect Rally in Park City, Utah, on Jan. 20, 2018. 

By Newsday.com staff
