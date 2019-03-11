TODAY'S PAPER
48° Good Morning
SEARCH
48° Good Morning
EntertainmentCelebrities

'Wonder Woman' Gal Gadot supports fellow Israeli celebrity in spat with Prime Minister

Gal Gadot attends the 75th Annual Golden Globe

Gal Gadot attends the 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards. Photo Credit: Getty Images/Frazer Harrison

By The Associated Press
Print

JERUSALEM — Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot has come to the rescue of a fellow Israeli celebrity in a spat with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Gadot, who typically shies away from politics, is rallying behind Rotem Sela, one of Israel's top models and TV hosts, who drew fire from Netanyahu for criticizing his fearmongering election campaign against the country's Arab minority.

Sela's rebuke of Netanyahu, and her call for equality for all Israeli citizens in an Instagram post, prompted the prime minister to take to social media himself and lecture her that "Israel is the nation-state of the Jewish people, and of it alone."

Gadot responded with her own supportive post for Sela to her more than 28 million followers on Instagram: "Rotem, my sister, you're an inspiration to us all."

By The Associated Press

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More Entertainment

Leslie Jones as Gayle King and Kenan Thompson 'SNL' tackles R. Kelly fiasco in cold open
The Simpson Family. 'Simpsons' producers pull iconic Michael Jackson episode
Luke Perry, Recent notable deaths
Colton Underwood makes his final choice on 'Bachelor' Colton Underwood to make his final choice
Actors Jason Priestley and Luke Perry attend Hallmark Priestley on Perry: 'You burned oh, so brightly Luke'
Musician R. Kelly arrives at Chicago's Daley Center R. Kelly blames ex-wife for 'destroying' his career