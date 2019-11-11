TODAY'S PAPER
Woody Allen and Amazon end legal battle

Woody Allen attends a news conference at La

Woody Allen attends a news conference at La Scala opera house in Milan on July 2. Credit: AP / Luca Bruno

By The Associated Press
Woody Allen and Amazon.com have ended their legal battle.

The filmmaker had sued Amazon in February after the online giant ended his 2017 contract without ever releasing a completed film, "A Rainy Day in New York." Amazon had responded that Allen, whose daughter Dylan has accused him of molesting her when she was a girl, breached the four-movie deal by making insensitive remarks about the #MeToo movement. Allen, who turns 84 next month, has repeatedly denied the allegations made by his daughter.

In papers filed Friday in U.S. District Court, Allen and Amazon agreed that the case should be dismissed without prejudice. Terms were not disclosed.

"A Rainy Day in New York" was released overseas, but not in the United States. Allen's career has slowed in recent years, with several actors who had appeared in his films publicly declaring they would not work with him again.

