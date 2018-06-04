Woody Allen says he "should be the poster boy" for the #MeToo anti-harassment movement since he has never been accused of impropriety by anyone who has worked on his films.

The writer-director, 82, was responding to those who group him with Harvey Weinstein and other #MeToo targets due to his adoptive daughter Dylan Farrow's allegation he molested her in 1993 when she was 7. Allen has consistently denied the accusation, and multiple investigations have exonerated him. /

"I think in any situation where anyone is accused of someone unjustly, this is a sad thing," Allen said in an interview that aired Sunday on the Argentine news program "Periodismo Para Todos" ("Journalism for Everyone"), as first reported Monday by the news site Quartz. "Everyone wants justice to be done," he added to host Jorge Lanata, one of the deans of Argentine journalism. "If there is something like the #MeToo movement now, you root for them, you want them to bring to justice these terrible harassers, these people who do all these terrible things. And I think that's a good thing.

"What bothers me," he continued, "is that I get linked with them. People who have been accused by 20 women, 50 women, 100 women of abuse and abuse and abuse -- and I, who was only accused by one woman in a child-custody case which was looked at and proven to be untrue, I get lumped in with these people."

Allen said he was "a big advocate of the #MeToo movement. I feel when they find people who harass innocent women and men, it's a good thing that they're exposing them. … I should be the poster boy for the #MeToo movement. Because I have worked in movies for 50 years. I've worked with hundreds of actresses and not a single one -- big ones, famous ones, ones starting out -- have ever, ever suggested any kind of impropriety at all. I've always had a wonderful record with them," he noted.

Some performers from Allen films, including Mira Sorvino of "Mighty Aphrodite" (1995), Greta Gerwig and Ellen Page of "To Rome with Love" (2012) and David Krumholtz‏ of "Wonder Wheel" (2017), none of whom have made any allegations toward Allen, have said they believe Farrow and that they regret working with the filmmaker.

An investigation by the Connecticut state's attorney concluded in September 1993 with no charges being filed. Investigations by child-abuse experts at the Yale-New Haven Hospital and the New York State Department of Social Services each found no sexual abuse had occurred. Allen's spokeswoman previously told Newsday that two adoption agencies had found no impropriety when Allen and wife Soon-Yi Previn adopted their now teenaged daughters Bechet and Manzie soon after the couple's 1997 marriage.