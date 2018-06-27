TODAY'S PAPER
Thousands view casket of slain rapper XXXTentacion

Fan Ayanna Gonzalez, 13, of New Jersey, wears a T-shirt in honor of the late rapper XXXTentacion as she waits in line for his memorial on June 27, 2018, in Sunrise, Fla. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson) Photo Credit: AP/Brynn Anderson

By The Associated Press
Thousands of fans of the late rapper XXXTentacion chanted his lyrics and made "X'' signs at a Florida stadium Wednesday as people lined up for hours to file past a casket where he was laid out in a denim jacket and with two braids splayed over the side.

Security guards flanked both sides of the casket, surrounded by black roses and silver leaves, and a row of spotlights lit the stage at the 20,000-seat BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida.

Loudspeakers at the viewing blasted songs by the rapper, who was gunned down last week at age 20 while departing a motorcycle shop in his luxury electric sports car in what police said was an apparent robbery. Police have arrested one suspect and on Wednesday identified another man as person of interest.

