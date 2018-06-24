TODAY'S PAPER
72° Good Evening
72° Good Evening
EntertainmentCelebrities

XXXTentacion memorial to be held at Florida Panthers arena

Rapper was shot dead last week in his BMW as he left a motorcycle dealership.

Slain rapper XXXTentacion, pictured in 2017, will have

Slain rapper XXXTentacion, pictured in 2017, will have a memorial held in his name at BB&T Center, home to the Florida Panthers, on June 27, 2018. Photo Credit: AP

By The Associated Press
Print

SUNRISE, Fla.  — A major public memorial is planned at a Florida arena for rising rap star XXXTentacion, who was shot and killed this week.

The family of the 20-year-old rapper whose real name is Jahseh Dwayne Onfroy announced Saturday that a memorial will be held next Wednesday at BB&T Center, a 20,000-seat arena that is home to hockey’s Florida Panthers.

A flyer posted to XXXTentacion’s Instagram page invites fans to “come say your final goodbye.”

The rapper was fatally shot in his BMW as he left an upscale motorcycle dealership in Florida on Monday. Suspect Dedrick Williams, 22, of Pompano Beach was arrested Wednesday and charged with murder.

XXXTentacion, who sported dreadlocks and facial tattoos, had his second album reach No. 1 in March and had a top 10 hit with “Sad!”

By The Associated Press

More Entertainment

Roseanne Barr and Laurie Metcalf appear in a Barr gives first interview since 'Roseanne' cancellation
Mike Colter in Season 2 of "Marvel's 'Marvel's Luke Cage': Season 2 is bloated and disheveled
Nickelodeon's Nickelodeon’s ‘Double Dare’ is back!
Castmates Michael Fishman, left, John Goodman, Jayden Rey, How will 'The Conners' deal with a missing Roseanne?
Charles Krauthammer talks about getting into politics during Charles Krauthammer dies at 68
Sara Gilbert, left, and Roseanne Barr in a ABC orders 'Roseanne' spinoff minus Roseanne