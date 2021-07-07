TODAY'S PAPER
Yvonne Strahovski expecting second child

Yvonne Strahovski attends the Los Angeles premiere of

Yvonne Strahovski attends the Los Angeles premiere of Amazon's "The Tomorrow War" on June 30. Credit: Getty Images / Matt Winkelmeyer

By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday
"The Tomorrow War" star Yvonne Strahovski is expecting her second child with actor husband Tim Loden.

She revealed the news on Instagram Friday, posting two photos of herself looking visibly pregnant on the red carpet for that new Amazon Prime Video movie. One image is a solo shot and the second is with Loden. She otherwise made no mention of her pregnancy.

The Australia-born Strahovski, who is in her late 30s, and Loden, who married in 2017, are the parents of son William, who turns 3 in October. Among the well-wishers commenting on her post was Emmy Award-winning filmmaker Reed Morano, who grew up in West Islip and on Fire Island and directed Strahovski in the Hulu series "The Handmaid's Tale."

Strahovski, who earned a 2018 Emmy nomination for her work on that show, had starred opposite Zachary Levi on NBC's lighthearted 2007-12 spy series "Chuck."

