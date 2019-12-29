Zac Efron was seen in public Saturday after having been treated in an Australian hospital last week for a medical emergency.

The News Corp Australia newspaper The Sunday Telegraph reported that the actor, 32, appeared at a Los Angeles store opening hours after media accounts surfaced saying he had been medically evacuated to Australia from nearby Papua New Guinea last week, suffering from what the paper called a bacterial infection.

The "High School Musical" and "The Greatest Showman" star had been in the heavily jungled island nation of Papua New Guinea shooting the reality-TV adventure series "Killing Zac Efron" for the streaming platform Quibi, set to launch in April.

Dr. Glenn McKay, director of Australia's Medical Rescue Group, confirmed to the Telegraph that his medevac service had "retrieved a US citizen in his 30s from PNG to Brisbane for medical attention in" that Queensland, Australia, city, adding that the man was admitted to St. Andrews War Memorial Hospital in suburban Spring Hill "in stable condition." The newspaper identified the individual as Efron, citing anonymous sources.

The Telegraph said Efron, whose portrayal of serial killer Ted Bundy in this year's true-crime drama "Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile” was well-received by critics, was cleared after several days of treatment. He left the hospital to return home to the United States on Christmas Eve, the paper added.

Efron has not commented publicly on the reports.

In November, Quibi had announced the reality show, for which Efron and a guide would spend 21 days in the jungles of Papua New Guinea. "I tend to thrive under extreme circumstances and seek out opportunities that challenge me on every level," the star, who is also an executive producer of the show, said in a statement. "I am excited to explore any uncharted territory and discover what unexpected adventure awaits."