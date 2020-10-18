TODAY'S PAPER
EntertainmentCelebrities

'Home Improvement' actor Zachery Ty Bryan arrested in Oregon

Former "Home Improvement" actor Zachery Ty Bryan, seen

Former "Home Improvement" actor Zachery Ty Bryan, seen in his Eugene, Ore., police booking photo, faces charges of strangulation and assault. Credit: Eugene Police Department via AP

By The Associated Press
EUGENE, Ore. — Zachery Ty Bryan, the actor who played the oldest son on the long-running 1990s sitcom "Home Improvement" was arrested in Oregon and faces charges of strangulation and assault.

The Eugene Police Department said officers were dispatched to a North Eugene apartment Friday night on a report of a physical dispute. They found Bryan, 39, sitting outside and his girlfriend, 27, at a neighboring apartment.

Bryan reportedly assaulted the victim, impeded her breathing, and took her phone away when she tried to call 911, police said. The victim declined medical assistance.

Bryan was booked into Lane County jail after 1 a.m. Saturday.

A message left with a possible agent for Bryan was not immediately returned. It wasn't immediately known if he had a lawyer who could speak on his behalf.

