Queen's granddaughter Zara Tindall gives birth to second child

Mike and Zara Tindall arrive for the wedding

Mike and Zara Tindall arrive for the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle in Windsor, England, on May 20, 2018. Photo Credit: AP/Chris Jackson

By The Associated Press
Queen Elizabeth II's granddaughter Zara Tindall has given birth to a baby girl.

Buckingham Palace said Tuesday the baby is the second child of Zara and Mike Tindall, a former English rugby player.

The baby was born Monday and has not yet been named. The palace said the baby weighs 9 pounds, 3 ounces.

The palace says the queen and other senior royals are "delighted with the news."

The baby is the seventh great-grandchild of Elizabeth and her husband Prince Philip.

Zara Tindall is the daughter of Princess Anne and Mark Phillips, who are divorced.

She is an accomplished equestrian who won a silver medal at the London Olympics in 2012.

