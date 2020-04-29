TODAY'S PAPER
50° Good Evening
NEWSDAY DEALS
SEARCH
YOU ARE A DEALS MEMBERVIEW DEALS
50° Good Evening
EntertainmentCelebrities

Reports: Zayn Malik, Gigi Hadid expecting baby girl

Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid attend The

 Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid attend The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute Gala in Manhattan on May 2, 2016. Credit: Getty Images for People.com / Mike Coppola

By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday
Print

Two outlets independently are reporting that model Gigi Hadid and English singer Zayn Malik, formerly of One Direction, are expecting their first child together.

TMZ.com and the syndicated entertainment-news program "Entertainment Tonight" each cited anonymous sources Tuesday to state that the on-again, off-again couple, who first began seeing each other in 2015, are having a child. TMZ updated its story Wednesday to specify that Malik, 27, and Hadid, who turned 25 last week, are expecting a girl.

“ET” added that Hadid is 20 weeks along. Representatives for the couple did not respond to requests for comment, and neither Hadid nor Malik has commented publicly. The two on March 13, 2018, had announced their breakup, but later reconciled.

By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More Entertainment

"Songland" judge/mentor Ryan Tedder, left, Raquel Castro and LIer's song becomes iTunes hit after 'Songland' performance
The family of "Duck Dinasty" star Willie Robertson, Protective orders issued to 'Duck Dynasty' star's family
Rachelle Vinberg, Ardelia "Dede" Lovelace, Nina Moran, Moonbear, 'Betty': TV version of 'Skate Kitchen' can't deliver on its promise
Devin Concannon, who grew up in Massapequa, is ESPN's 'The Last Dance' a first for LI-raised editor Concannon
Kim Kardashian West has accepted the All In Kim Kardashian gives fans a chance to be on her show
'Sopranos' stars launch new podcast about the show
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search