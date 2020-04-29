Reports: Zayn Malik, Gigi Hadid expecting baby girl

Two outlets independently are reporting that model Gigi Hadid and English singer Zayn Malik, formerly of One Direction, are expecting their first child together.

TMZ.com and the syndicated entertainment-news program "Entertainment Tonight" each cited anonymous sources Tuesday to state that the on-again, off-again couple, who first began seeing each other in 2015, are having a child. TMZ updated its story Wednesday to specify that Malik, 27, and Hadid, who turned 25 last week, are expecting a girl.

“ET” added that Hadid is 20 weeks along. Representatives for the couple did not respond to requests for comment, and neither Hadid nor Malik has commented publicly. The two on March 13, 2018, had announced their breakup, but later reconciled.