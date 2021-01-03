Actress-model Zoë Kravitz and actor Karl Glusman are ending their marriage of nearly 18 months.

People magazine on Saturday said it had obtained court records showing that Kravitz had filed for divorce on Dec. 23. Her representative subsequently confirmed the filing, the publication said.

Neither Kravitz, 32, a star of HBO's "Big Little Lies," nor the Bronx-born Glusman, best known for the controversially explicit 2015 art film "Love," have commented publicly. Kravitz on Saturday posted five Instagram photos, including one of herself looking somber, each with the caption, "new year" and "little things." Glusman the same day posted an Instagram photo of a person's leg evidently being treated for an injury, captioned "JAN 1, 2021: 7AM — BUT IM LIKE..."

The couple had wed on June 29, 2019, at the 18th-century Paris mansion of her father, musician Lenny Kravitz. This has been a first marriage for each, and they had no children together.

Zoë Kravitz and Glusman were first seen on an apparent date in October 2016. Two years later, she revealed to Rolling Stone magazine that the two had become engaged in February 2018.

The marriage had appeared to be on solid ground as late as the couple's anniversary on June 29, when Kravitz, whose work includes the recent series "High Fidelity" and the J.K. Rowling "Fantastic Beasts" movie franchise, posted an Instagram wedding photo and wrote, "one year."