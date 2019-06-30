Actress-model Zoë Kravitz and actor Karl Glusman were married in Paris on Saturday, according to multiple reports.

People magazine, "Entertainment Tonight" and other outlets said Sunday that "Big Little Lies" star Kravitz, 30, and the Bronx-born Glusman, who is reportedly in his early 30s and best known for the controversially explicit 2015 art film "Love," were wed Saturday at the 18th-century mansion of her father, musician Lenny Kravitz. This a first marriage for both.

Guests at the rehearsal dinner Friday at the restaurant Lapérouse included the bride's HBO series castmates Laura Dern, with daughter Jaya Harper; Nicole Kidman, with her husband, country-music star Keith Urban; Reese Witherspoon; and Shailene Woodley.

Also attending in addition to the bride's mother, actress Lisa Bonet, and Bonet's husband, "Aquaman" star Jason Momoa, were model Cara Delevingne and her girlfriend, actress Ashley Benson; actor Chris Pine and girlfriend Annabelle Wallis; Oscar winner Denzel Washington and wife Pauletta; and filmmaker Sam Taylor-Johnson, and her actor husband, Aaron Taylor-Johnson.

Restaurant co-owner Grégory Lentz, told "ET," "There was a special cake with 'Zoëe & Karl' written on it. The couple looked in love and were really friendly!" He told People, "Any room with Lenny and Jason and Denzel in it, well … was crazy and insane. There was so much love in the room. There were toasts and they were moving into tequila when I left. They were still going at 2 a.m."

The couple secretly wed in a civil ceremony earlier this year, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Kravitz and Glusman were first seen on an apparent date in October 2016. Two years later, Kravitz revealed to Rolling Stone magazine that the two had become engaged in February 2018.