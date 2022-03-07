TODAY'S PAPER
Good Afternoon
SEARCH
Good Afternoon
Entertainment

Chris Rock, Kevin Hart team up to play Jones Beach this summer

Chris Rock (left) and Kevin Hart are joining

Chris Rock (left) and Kevin Hart are joining forces this summer for a tour that includes Northwell Health Theater at Jones Beach.   Credit: Amy Sussman/Getty Images; Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

By David J. Criblez david.criblez@newsday.com @DavidJCriblez
Print

The comedy power duo of Chris Rock and Kevin Hart will join forces for a five-date limited engagement tour of the New York/New Jersey area called "Rock Hart: Only Headliners Allowed" that kicks off at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater on July 21. Other area shows include July 23 at Madison Square Garden and July 25 at Barclays Center.

"When Chris and I realized we were both going to be on tour this year we immediately knew we needed to do something special," said Hart, 42, in a statement. "We have been friends and mentors to each other for 20 years, but we have never shared a headlining stage together — until now!!! I cannot think of a better way to celebrate the return of live comedy than to co-headline a show with my brother Chris Rock. This is a major moment in comedy and one for the history books."

Tickets for all shows go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. at ticketmaster.com. Check the website for presale opportunities starting Wednesday at 10 a.m.

Headshot of Newsday employee David Criblez on June

David J. Criblez is a reporter for Newsday's exploreLI, covering entertainment-related events from local music to stand-up comedy to festivals.

More Entertainment

Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz going over
'Lucy and Desi': First-rate portrait of iconic couple
Lady Gaga will be among presenters at the
Lady Gaga, Chris Rock, Zoë Kravitz among Oscars presenters
Dancer Maksim Chmerkovskiy and wife Peta Murgatroyd reunited
Ex-'DWTS' ballroom pro returns back in U.S. from Ukraine
Tom Selleck stars as NYPD Commissioner Frank Reagan
'Blue Bloods': Why this police drama resonates with LIers
Lindsay Lohan will be making more movies
Lindsay Lohan to do two more movies for Netflix
Ariana Madix and Tom Sandoval in a scene
'Vanderpump Rules' star's band to play on LI
Didn’t find what you were looking for?