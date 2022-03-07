The comedy power duo of Chris Rock and Kevin Hart will join forces for a five-date limited engagement tour of the New York/New Jersey area called "Rock Hart: Only Headliners Allowed" that kicks off at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater on July 21. Other area shows include July 23 at Madison Square Garden and July 25 at Barclays Center.

"When Chris and I realized we were both going to be on tour this year we immediately knew we needed to do something special," said Hart, 42, in a statement. "We have been friends and mentors to each other for 20 years, but we have never shared a headlining stage together — until now!!! I cannot think of a better way to celebrate the return of live comedy than to co-headline a show with my brother Chris Rock. This is a major moment in comedy and one for the history books."

Tickets for all shows go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. at ticketmaster.com. Check the website for presale opportunities starting Wednesday at 10 a.m.