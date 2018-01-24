TODAY'S PAPER
Overcast 44° Good Morning
Overcast 44° Good Morning
EntertainmentCircus

Big Apple Circus clown resigns amid sexual misconduct allegations

The circus's chairman, Neil Kahanovitz, told The New York Times that Barry Lubin offered his resignation shortly after the alleged victim came forward.

Barry Lubin, star of the Big Apple Circus'

Barry Lubin, star of the Big Apple Circus' "Grandma Goes to Hollywood," applies powder after applying his clown makeup in his trailer at Damrosch Park in New York's Lincoln Center on Dec. 1, 2005. Photo Credit: AP/Kathy Willens

By The Associated Press
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

A beloved circus performer known as Grandma the clown has resigned from the Big Apple Circus following accusations that he pressured a 16-year-old aerialist to pose for pornographic photos.

The circus's chairman, Neil Kahanovitz, told The New York Timeson Tuesday that 65-year-old Barry Lubin offered his resignation on Friday shortly after the alleged victim came forward.

In a statement released by his lawyer, Lubin apologized for his conduct, saying the sexual misconduct allegations are true and that he takes full responsibility for his actions.

The female victim said it happened during the Big Apple's 2004 season in New York. She said she was at first hired to work with the mini-troupe, but then Lubin persuaded her to model for his personal photography business.

By The Associated Press
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

More Entertainment

Tiffany Haddish announces she's Groupon's spokesperson in new See the Super Bowl commercials released so far
LI’s Yance Ford is 1st trans director with Oscar nod
Taylor Kitsch preaches as Branch Davidian leader David ‘Waco’: All broad strokes, no subtleties
Ed Asner and Mary Tyler Moore worked in ‘Mary Tyler Moore,’ more shows set in Minnesota
Emmy Rossum at The IMDb Studio during the Celebrities at Sundance Film Festival 2018
Natalie Portman, seen here on Oct. 7, 2017, Natalie Portman to host ‘SNL’ next month