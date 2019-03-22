TODAY'S PAPER
42° Good Morning
SEARCH
42° Good Morning
Entertainment

LI's Lori Loughlin, husband to appear in court next month in college bribery case

Loughlin and her husband were among dozens of people arrested last week for allegedly participating in a nationwide college admissions cheating scheme.

Lori Loughlin arrives at the People Magazine

 Lori Loughlin arrives at the People Magazine "Ones To Watch" party in Los Angeles in 2017. Photo Credit: AP / Invision / Richard Shotwell

By The Associated Press
Print

BOSTON — Actress Lori Loughlin and her fashion designer husband, Mossimo Giannulli, are scheduled to appear in federal court in Boston next month in a college admissions bribery case.

A judge on Thursday agreed to move their initial appearance to April 3 on charges that they paid $500,000 in bribes to get their daughters into the University of Southern California.

Their attorney had asked the judge to delay the hearing until April 15, saying the legal team had scheduling conflicts when the pair were initially scheduled to be in court on March 29.

Loughlin and Giannulli were among dozens of people arrested last week for allegedly participating in a nationwide college admissions cheating scheme.

Fellow actress Felicity Huffman is also slated to appear in court in Boston on April 3.

Neither Loughlin nor Huffman have commented on the allegations.

By The Associated Press

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More Entertainment

JON SNOW (Kit Harington) WHO Son of Lyanna Where the 'Game of Thrones' cast left off in season 7
Netflix's 2019 film "The Dirt" is based on 'The Dirt': Delightfully disreputable biopic
Producer/director and "Empire" co-creator Lee Daniels attends the Daniels: 'Pain and anger' around 'Empire'
Legendary late-night host David Letterman makes his very Letterman: I should have ended talk show 10 years ago
Actor Jan-Michael Vincent, the Recent notable deaths
Elizabeth Holmes in HBO's "The Inventor: Out for 'The Inventor': Must-watch documentary