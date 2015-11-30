The Long Island Music Hall of Fame is ready to rock out.

With no induction gala this year, the group has enlisted Foghat to headline the first Holiday Ball of Fame at Mulcahy’s in Wantagh on Dec. 5.

With Foghat celebrating the 40th anniversary of its breakthrough album, “Fool for the City,” this year, the timing seemed right for East Setauket’s Roger Earl and friends to play a Long Island show. In addition to Foghat, Vanilla Fudge’s Vince Martell will perform with his Band of Brothers, along with Kerry Kearney Band and newcomer Gabrielle Ross. There are also plans for a possible closing jam that includes Zebra’s Randy Jackson and members of Blue Öyster Cult.

“This is an exciting time in our celebrated history,” Hall of Fame executive director Joe Jankowski said in a statement. “We are thrilled to end 2015 surrounded by so many amazing artists that call Long Island home.”

Proceeds from the show will go to the group’s education programs, scholarship fund and the building of its new museum in Wyandanch.

Foghat headlines the first Holiday Ball of Fame at Mulcahy’s, 3232 Railroad Ave., Wantagh, on Saturday, Dec. 5. Advance tickets are $39.50 through limusichalloffame.org or the Mulcahy’s box office and $50 at the door.