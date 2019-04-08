Christian Guardino knows that good things come to those who wait.

The 19-year-old Patchogue singer-songwriter, best known for his run on “America’s Got Talent” that took him to the semifinals in 2017, decided to take a year off after graduating from Patchogue-Medford High School to work on his music and as an ambassador for the Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals. Guardino was diagnosed with a retinal disease called Leber's congenital amaurosis that made him legally blind before he was treated in a clinical trial at the network’s Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia that restored about 80 percent of his vision. He was on a trip for the network when he met country superstar Hunter Hayes and the two instantly bonded, with Hayes telling him he was a fan of his singing on “America’s Got Talent.”

“He said he wanted to get together to have a day in the studio and I thought it would be great to see him recording,” Guardino says. “But we got there and he says, ‘I heard you’ve been working on a new song.’ I start singing it for him and he starts to play along and we built the track from the ground up in six hours.”

The resulting song “Waiting” (Christian Guardino) is the first that Guardino wrote himself and he is eager for people to hear it, releasing it himself last month.

“The song is really kind of about me,” Guardino says. “It was really speaking to me about something I was going through. A lot of my friends were having these serious relationships and that’s something I wanted for myself. I met this girl. She was completely gorgeous. She was nice. She was sweet. She was awesome. I fell for her. We started getting close. And one day, I just sat and started writing the lyrics down and, an hour into it, I had the song … Writing this song was therapeutic for me going through that at the time. Music was my way to get my feelings out there and hopefully people can relate to that.”

Guardino says that singing it for Hayes, who executive produced the song, gave it more of a pop-oriented feel than he originally imagined, leading him to want to write more songs.

“I’m working on quite a few new things,” Guardino says. “But right now, I just want people to gravitate toward this song.”

