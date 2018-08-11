TODAY'S PAPER
74° Good Evening
74° Good Evening
EntertainmentColumnistsGlenn Gamboa
Newsday

LI SOUND: Plainview's Hoodie Allen sets new tour, album

Plainview-raised rapper Hoodie Allen is readying his

 Plainview-raised rapper Hoodie Allen is readying his "Hanging With Hoodie" tour. Photo Credit: Steven Taylor

Print

Hoodie Allen is making another creative leap forward.

The Plainview native is readying his “Hanging With Hoodie” tour, which will include a meet-and-greet with every ticket so that Allen can spend some time with his fans. The tour kicks off on Sept. 16 in Seattle and hits New York on Nov. 5 at Gramercy Theatre. And as Allen tweeted recently, “new tour = new album.”

The first singles — “Wasting All My Time” and “Operation” (Hoodie Allen) — from the still-untitled forthcoming album offer a look at what Allen has been up to in addition to playing in the World Series of Poker and launching a podcast with his brother called “This Changes Everything” about MTV’s reality competition “The Challenge.”

“If you want my heart, then you can cut me open,” he rhymes in “Operation,” which shows how he keeps sharpening his songwriting skills. “Treat me like a surgeon, fix it when it’s broken.”

He sings more in “Wasting All My Time,” which sounds like it could have come from his pal and sometime-collaborator Ed Sheeran, with its looped guitar riffs and spare arrangement. It’s a sign Allen is still eager to try new things.

Hoodie Allen plays Gramercy Theatre, Manhattan, on Nov. 5. Tickets are $35 through Live Nation.

Newsday
By Glenn Gamboa

Glenn Gamboa writes about music for Newsday.

More Entertainment

Rob Corddry and Dwayne Johnson of HBO's "Ballers," HBO's 'Ballers' heads to California for Season 4
Charlotte Rae, who played a wise and caring Recent notable deaths
"Friends" cast, clockwise from left: Matthew Perry as 'Friends' and its LI connections
American actor, writer, and producer David Landsberg. David Landsberg, actor, screenwriter, producer, dies at 73
David Schwimmer of "Friends," pictured in 2016. is It's TV love for Schwimmer, Messing on 'Will & Grace'
Amy Fisher at Nassau County Court in 1992. 'Snapped' to air 'Long Island Lolita' episode