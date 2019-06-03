Jon Bellion hitting the road for his biggest tour yet

Jon Bellion is ready to kick off his biggest tour yet with a bang.

The Lake Grove native launches his “Glory Sound Prep” tour on June 12 in Philadelphia and will hit American indoor and outdoor theaters for two months, including his first headlining show at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater on Aug. 10, before taking the tour to Europe in September and Australia in November.

And Bellion, who has already developed a reputation for his wild, energetic live shows, is hitting the road to support two new singles, as well as a new documentary about the making of his “Glory Sound Prep” (Visionary Music Group/Capitol) album and its hits, including “Stupid Deep.”

Bellion’s single “Crop Circles” — his first post-“Glory Sound Prep” release — bounces between a funky groove on the verses about a relationship on the rocks and a dreamy, synthesized chorus about happier times. “Good Things Fall Apart” (Astralwerks), his collaboration with DJ-producer Illenium, is more pop-oriented, built over a stunning backdrop that grows from acoustic guitar simplicity to a massive, catchy chorus where Bellion declares, “Tell me what you hate about me, whatever it is, I’m sorry.”

Though the prolific Bellion has co-written massive hits like “The Monster” for Eminem & Rihanna and “Trumpets” for Jason Derulo, as well as his own Top 20 hit “All Time Low,” he is happy with where he currently stands in the pop landscape. “I love being the most unknown known person,” he told Spotify recently. “It’s OK to be successful, megasuccessful and not famous because if you’re about the music, then your product can speak for itself and you can keep working.”

In the “Glory Sound Prep” documentary, Bellion lets fans into his artistic process and plenty of behind-the-scenes looks at Cove City Sound Studios in Glen Cove where he often records. It also shows how quickly Bellion, who recently said the album was inspired by The Beatles’ “Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band,” can shift between instruments and musical styles.

“Most of the greatest artists on the planet, they have to change it up after a while,” Bellion told Spotify. “They don’t regurgitate themselves. They don’t fall victim to the times. They’re just going on their own course.”

With his recent flurry of activity, Bellion is clear charting his own course as well.

Bellion plays Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater on Aug. 10. Tickets are $35-$105 through Live Nation.