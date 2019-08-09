Jon Bellion says he wasn’t really interested in starting his own record label.

After all, the Lake Grove native is pretty busy with his own career, including a tour that had him headline Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater earlier this month, producing other artists, and writing hits with other artists like “The Monster,” which he co-wrote for Eminem and Rihanna.

But in July, he announced that he had started Beautiful Mind records and that he had signed the R&B band Lawrence, led by New York’s Clyde and Gracie Lawrence, who have ties to Long Island and practice and record in Woodbury.

“To be honest,” Bellion says, “they were pretty relentless in hunting me down to ask me to work with them.”

Lawrence’s relentlessness paid off. Not only did Bellion sign the band to his label, he produced its new single “Casualty” (Beautiful Mind), a breezy pop single that calls to mind early John Mayer.

“We knew from the second he showed up to our first session in sweatpants that we were about to make some great music,” the band said in a statement. “With ‘Casualty,’ we’ve found a sound that still feels like Lawrence, while injecting some of Jon’s authentic style that we’ve always been so inspired by.”

Bellion has been inspired by Lawrence as well, having the band open for him on the current tour and having them join him onstage during his set. He is also a fan of “Casualty.”

“I'm super-charged about it,” Bellion says. “They’re so gifted and so talented and they're already moving such great ticket numbers in New York and other major markets. I'm just blessed to be a part of their musical situation.”

Bellion adds that their Long Island ties helped solidify his decision to sign them. “I knew where they lived,” he says. “And they ended up being just incredible kids with a great work ethic… I really do believe in them and they just remind me of a young version of me, getting it off the ground and doing shows for 200, 300 people and just traveling in a van. It just warmed my heart. Their music is phenomenal live. They're incredible. So, I think it's just a matter of time before they reach all the goals that they want to. I'm just happy to be a part of it.”

