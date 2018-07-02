TODAY'S PAPER
88° Good Afternoon
88° Good Afternoon
EntertainmentColumnistsGlenn Gamboa
Newsday

LI Sound: Summer is heating up for Seaford's Matthew Koma

Matthew Koma gets emotional in his song "Over

Matthew Koma gets emotional in his song "Over Getting Over You."
  Photo Credit: Getty Images/Mark Davis

Print

Though Matthew Koma’s most important project these days is the daughter he is expecting with girlfriend Hilary Duff, that doesn’t mean the Seaford native isn’t working on other things.

The singer-songwriter co-wrote the song “Babylon” – comparing the end of the relationship to the ancient city in Mesopotamia, not the one in Suffolk County – for 5 Seconds of Summer’s recent No. 1 album “Youngblood.” And his collaboration with Said the Sky has just been picked as a single for the EDM producer’s upcoming debut.

“Over Getting Over You” (Seeking Blue) features Koma’s emotional vocals on top of a catchy melody and some dramatic drops. “It hit me like a 10-ton truck, I’m thunderstruck,” he sings. “Can’t brush under the rug how you don’t even care about us.”

The melancholy, but defiant single marks Koma’s best chance to get on dance radio again following his floor-filling hits with Zedd (“Spectrum”) and Tiesto (“Wasted”). And it’s just the latest of his projects – which include writing with DNCE and producing songs for Shania Twain’s comeback album “Now” and a Bruce Springsteen remix – to surface, as he works on his debut album for RCA Records.

Contact The Long Island Sound at glenn.gamboa@newsday.com or follow @ndmusic on Twitter.


 

Newsday
By Glenn Gamboa

Glenn Gamboa writes about music for Newsday.

More Entertainment

National history and legends fuel Josh Gates' Marathons and more sparklers for Fourth of July
FILE - In this file photo dated July  Artist behind popular UK children's shows dies
The bestselling video game Halo will next be Showtime creating series based on Halo video game
Jerry Seinfeld takes Alec Baldwin along for a Baldwin's back on Seinfeld's 'Comedians in Cars'
Teeny, yet fierce Cupcake and his giant light-hearted New shows, movies streaming on Netflix for kids
ATLANTA Robbin' Season -- "Crabs in a Barrel" The year's best TV so far includes 'Atlanta,' more